BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night.

Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

