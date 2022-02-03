SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized after their pickup truck was hit by a train in Sherborn late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a train on North Main Street around 10:40 p.m. found a significantly damaged pickup truck resting against the front of a train about 200 feet down the tracks.

The driver of the truck was transported to a trauma center in Boston, according to the Sherborn Fire and Rescue Department. Their current condition has not been released.

The truck has since been removed from the tracks.

No additional information was immediately available.

