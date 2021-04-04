Driver hospitalized after striking pole, tree and Rockland home

A driver was taken to a local hospital Sunday morning after veering off the road in Rockland.

Emergency crews arriving at the scene on Summer Street found the pick-up truck that had come to rest against a tree with heavy front-end damage, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

During the crash, the truck also struck a telephone pole and the front steps of a nearby home.

The extent of the driver’s injuries was not relased.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.