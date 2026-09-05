AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a crash involving an ambulance in Agawam, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Boland Way and East Columbus around 1:30 a.m. determined two Agawam firefighter paramedics suffered minor injuries and a passenger in the second vehicle was ejected and taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle was detained by the Springfield Police Department and taken into custody by the Chicopee Police Department for alleged offences that occurred in their jurisdiction earlier in the evening.

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