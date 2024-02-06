PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver accused of crashing his car into an Apple store in Hingham in November 2022, killing one person and injuring 19 others, will be released from jail.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was arrested and charged after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner ended up inside the Derby Street Shops store. He pleaded not guilty to several charges including murder.

Rein was released in December 2022 on $100,000 bail with a stipulations including a requirement that he wear a GPS tracking device.

Roughly one year later, Rein ended up back in court after, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, he allegedly let the battery of his GPS monitoring device die. The DA’s office said Rein then didn’t answer phone calls from his case manager or answer his door when police conducted a welfare check on the night of Dec. 22.

The incident came months after Rein was arrested for similarly letting the GPS bracelet die back in September, according to court documents.

While Rein was in court, a doctor testified that she had concerns that the 53-year-old is not currently mentally competent as he seemed confused and disoriented during her assessment of him, and the judge ultimately ruled that Rein be held without bail and evaluated for 20 days at a Massachusetts Department of Mental Health Services facility.

The court ruled Monday that Rein can return home and ordered that he keep his GPS bracelet charged. He will also be screened for alcohol use while he awaits trial.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)