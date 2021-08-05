PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was injured after a deer dove in front of her car Thursday.

Pelham police were called to the scene on Mammoth Road for reports of the crash and found the windshield of the driver’s SUV totally shattered, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

There has been no word on the severity of her injuries or on the condition of the deer.

A driver was injured on Mammoth Road after striking a deer that jumped out in front of her vehicle. pic.twitter.com/au0nMLlrPO — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) August 6, 2021

