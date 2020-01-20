Driver injured after flipping car, toppling utility pole in Spencer

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are attending to an injured driver Monday night after they struck a utility pole and came to rest on the roof of the vehicle.

Crews responding to the scene on Greenville Street say the force of the crash toppled the pole.

It is unclear if service has been impacted.

It is unclear what condition the driver is in.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Roll over on Greenville.Street. Utility pole across roadway. Operator out of vehicle being attended to by EMS. pic.twitter.com/vzeDpEAZFG — Spencer Police (@SpencerMAPolice) January 20, 2020

