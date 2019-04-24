Driver injured in crash with school bus in Hanson

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffered minor injuries in a crash with a school bus in Hanson on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a school bus found a driver of a sedan suffering from minor injuries, according to Hanson Fire-Rescue.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

None of the students on board were injured and they were all transferred to another bus and taken to Hanson Middle School.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

