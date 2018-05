CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver in Chatham suffered minor injuries Friday when the pickup truck they were driving hit a utility pole, police said.

The crash occurred on Old Harbor Road near Barcliff Avenue and forced police to temporarily close the roadway to traffic, Chatham police posted on Twitter.

MV vs. Pole. Old Harbor Rd (Rt28), south of Barcliff Ave. Minor injuries. Awaiting utility crews to check the pole. Roadway CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/JWVoTdHCM8 — Chatham Police Dept. (@chathampolicema) May 18, 2018

