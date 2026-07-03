BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Falmouth man was arraigned and will be held without bail after a police chase across the Bourne Bridge on Thursday.

Armando Deleon, 74, was arrested Thursday.

On July 2, state police responded to a medical emergency on Route 25 in Bourne.

While there, troopers saw a sedan driving quickly from the middle lane into the right lane. The car came close to striking a trooper, two EMS workers, and a patient who was on a stretcher.

Troopers then pursued the car down Route 25 near the Bourne Bridge. There was heavy traffic in the area, and the sedan was forced to stop at the apex of the Bourne Bridge.

When troopers arrived at the car, the driver accelerated and continued eastbound, hitting a trooper.

The car continued driving in the wrong direction over the Bourne Bridge to enter the Bourne Rotary. The driver was allegedly going 105 miles per hour in a 55.

The chase ended due to public safety concerns. Police identified Deleon as the driver during the incident and arrived at his home.

Police had to go inside the residence to remove him, as Deleon barricaded himself inside, according to officials.

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