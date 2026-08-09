ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a CVS in Acton on Saturday after a driver crashed into the business.

Police and firefighters responding to the crash on Great Road around 3:30 p.m. found a 2011 Jaguar sedan that had crashed through the wall and into the store.

The driver, an 83-year-old woman, and her 88-year-old male passenger, both residents of Acton, were uninjured.

A request for immediate threat to suspend or revoke the operator’s license has been submitted to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

No shoppers or store employees were injured.

The car has been removed from the scene, and the business will remain closed until the damage is repaired.

The Acton Building Commissioner also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Acton Police.

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