PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rescued in Plymouth Tuesday after a car went over a cliff at Manomet Point in town.

SKY7 was over the scene Tuesday afternoon, capturing video showing the car still wedged between rocks.

Photos previously showed the rescue effort, with firefighters using rope and a backboard to get the driver to safety.

Plymouth police said the car’s driver was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth after her rescue.

Car off cliff at Manomet Point. Female operator has been extracted and has been transported to the BID Plymouth. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/jbfvGsxIqK — Plymouth Police Dept (@Plymouth_Police) March 28, 2023

