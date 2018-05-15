Driver revived with Narcan after Westborough crash facing OUI charge

A person who was found unconscious in their car after crashing near a Target in Westborough early Tuesday morning was revived with Narcan and is now facing an operating under the influence charge, police said.

Westborough police officers responding to a reported 5:44 a.m. motor vehicle accident on Route 9 eastbound near Target found the driver unconscious and suffering from an apparent drug overdose, according to police.

After paramedics administered the anti-opioid overdose drug Narcan, they rushed the driver to the hospital, where they’re listed in good condition, police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, will be charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possessing a Class B substance.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Westborough police said the incident should serve as “a reminder of the dangers of opioids and the risk it can pose to everyone around us.”