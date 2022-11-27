YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Yarmouth early Sunday morning that left the driver seriously injured and the residents of the home they hit rattled.

Officers responding to a report of a car that crashed into a home on Highbank Road around 12:53 .m. found the driver injured and both occupants of the home uninjured, according to police.

The driver was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)