FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into a bank in Fitchburg Friday, causing major damage to front of the building, according to police.

Police said a driver was trying to park when they hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, sending the car barreling into the Digital Federal Credit Union bank on John Fitch Highway.

They said the driver, a woman in her 40’s, only had a learner’s permit and was driving alone. She is being cited for driving without a license.

Bank customers said they’re shocked to see what happened.

“You can only be amazed about it because why would anybody go into a bank? The insurance claim is going to be crazy,” said one man.

Police said there is no structural damage to the building, and no one was hurt.

The bank’s drive through remains open while crews work to fix the front of the building.

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