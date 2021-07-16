SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver crashed into a home in Saugus on Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Essex Street after 10 a.m. found the front of a black sedan lodged under the front porch of a home, according to Saugus Fire Captain Rick Porter.

The driver was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a toppled utility pole resting on the sidewalk and wires laying on top of the car.

Utility crews are working to repair the downed pole and wires.

No residents were home at the time of the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

NOW: car into house in #Saugus. Fire captain says elderly driver suffered a medical emergency, hit a power pole, shrubs then corner of this porch. Driver was taken to the hospital. No one home in the house. #7news pic.twitter.com/tEF6Vw5DQ6 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) July 16, 2021

