NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken to a hospital Thursday after a rollover crash near Coakley Middle School in Norwood, officials said.

The crash happened near 10:15 a.m. on Washington Street close to the entrance to the middle school.

In a post on Facebook, Norwood police said crews arrived on scene and found two vehicles involved in the crash, with one vehicle stuck upside down.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that flipped was trapped inside the car and needed to be removed by Norwood firefighters.

Though the driver was hurt, police said their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Washington Street was closed to traffic after this crash but had reopened as of around 1:15 p.m., according to police.

“With the upcoming holiday weekend, we’d like to remind everyone to drive safely and always wear your seatbelt,” police said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)