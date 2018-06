BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover in East Boston left a car on its roof and a driver injured Thursday night.

The crash happened on Bennington Street around 11 p.m.

The driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital but is expected to be OK, police said.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

