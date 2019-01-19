Driver veers off road, crashes into water in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews assisted a driver who veered off the road and ended up in the water in Revere late Saturday night.

Police and firefighters responding to a report of a vehicle in the water in the area of 585 North Shore Road in Revere around 9 p.m. determined that the driver lost control and crashed into the water, according to Revere police.

The driver was able to get out of the car and is expected to be OK.

The car was still in the water late Saturday night.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

