FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Hours of steady rain led to drivers having to navigate high waters and flash floods across the Fitchburg area Monday. The region received as much as six inches of rain, weather officials said.

Cell phone video captured one car appearing to get stuck as one road quickly filled with water, while others pushed through, sending waves up onto the sidewalks. Another driver turned onto a side street, which was also filled with water.

“It just kept coming and coming and coming,” said Pamela Wood, a Fitchburg resident. “I live in west Fitchburg and I have the quarries up the street from my house, so whenever that gets flooded all the water comes down and the water has no place to go.”

In Lunenburg, another vehicle was left stranded when the driver got stuck in flood water. Residents said they are used to this kind of weather in the area.

“This area has history of this, there’s a brook up there that comes through and when it rains it just floods every time,” said Jack McCarthy, a Fitchburg resident.

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