Drone captures stunning video of massive whale in water off Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bay State resident recently captured a stunning drone video of a massive whale in the water off the coast of Swampscott.

Dan Proulx shared a video with 7NEWS that showed the whale near Egg Rock off the coast of Swampscott, which is not far from Nahant.

Proulx said he was controlling the drone while standing on a local beach.

The whale could be seen gliding through the water at a leisurely pace.

