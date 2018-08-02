Duck boat, car collide in downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A duck boat and a car collided in a busy intersection in Boston near the Old State House Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to State Street at Congress Street for a report of a crash found the amphibious vehicle pressed up against the side of a white Audi sedan.

At least one person was taken from the scene in an ambulance as a precaution, police said. No serious injuries were reported.

Officers could be seen interviewing passengers on the duck boat before they were transferred to another boat.

Boston Duck Tours said in a statement that an MBTA transit ambassador at the scene reported that the “Audi was impatient and it cut off the duck boat.”

The crash has since been cleared but motorists are urged to avoid the area due to residual traffic delays.

An investigation is ongoing.

#BREAKING Crews on scene after apparent duck boat accident near the intersection of State and Congress. No word on any injuries. Video from Paul Sullivan. #7News pic.twitter.com/fLF8GGMzq6 — Mike Fahey (@michaelefahey) August 2, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)