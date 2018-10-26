Dudley police officers build relationship with students, participate in ‘High Five Friday’

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers in the Dudley Police Department lined up outside of the local middle school, offering high fives and encouragement to students on their way to class Friday.

Dudley Middle School’s resource officer Phil Megas worked with school officials to promote positive interaction between school children and police officers with their “High Five Fridays” initiative, according to a release issued by the department.

The program is intended to build trust, reduce fear and “allow officers to gain a greater sense of friendship with faculty, students and parents” in the community, police said.

Officers plan to continue participating in “High Five Fridays” throughout the remainder of the school year.

