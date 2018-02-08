CAPE CORAL, FL (WHDH) — A man in Florida was arrested for his third DUI in three years after doing a cartwheel during a field sobriety test.

Officers said they knew 30-year-old Christopher Bidzinski from an incident the night before where they had to take him home. He allegedly told police he had been drinking chardonnay.

“Take me to jail. I beg of you. I deserve to go to jail,” said Bidzinski.

When officers asked him to do a field sobriety test, he allegedly asked if he could eat more of his french fries he got in a McDonald’s drive-thru because “I’m not going to (expletive) pass.”

He eventually agreed, but officers said he couldn’t stay focused.

He then told them to watch him do a back flip, before completing a cartwheel.

After failing the test, police said he refused his breathalyzer and so they placed him under arrest.

