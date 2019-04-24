Dunkin’ announces new Coolatta, coffee flavors for summer season

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is ushering in the warm weather with some new Coolatta and coffee flavors, as well as a new star-shaped sweet treat.

The Canton-based coffee chain announced Wednesday the return of its colorful Cosmic Coolatta lineup and coffee flavors inspired by Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream.

Dunkin’ says the Cosmic Coolattas are “specially layered to create a brightly colored galactic look” and are the “perfect drink for summer stargazing.”

The new Cosmic Grape Coolatta features a grape flavor topped with blue raspberry. The Cosmic Pineapple Coolatta and Cosmic Strawberry Coolatta are also making a return for the summer.

Small Coolattas will be available all day for just $2 through May 28.

The new Shooting Star Donut is also making a debut. The special star-shaped sweet treat features white icing topped with blue raspberry flavored popping candy clusters in blue, purple and yellow.

Baskin-Robbins’ butter pecan flavored coffee is returning to the menu, while a new banana split and pistachio almond fudge flavor make their debut. The flavors will be available in Dunkin’s full lineup of hot and iced coffees, espresso beverages, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

