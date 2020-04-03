CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Doughnut lovers can continue to enjoy the sweet breakfast treat for free on Fridays when they order a drink at Dunkin’.
The Canton-based coffee chain announced Thursday that they are extending their Free Donut Friday initiative into April.
To receive a complimentary doughnut, the consumer must be a DD Perks member and has to buy a beverage.
Those who are not currently enrolled in the DD Perks program can sign up for free on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com.
