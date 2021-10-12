BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is giving away New England Patriots tickets at six restaurant locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Tuesday.

One lucky guest who visits the participating Dunkin’ locations will be randomly selected to win a grand prize pack that includes a pair of tickets to an upcoming Patriots game at Gillette Stadium, a dozen Forever NE doughnuts, and more fun items, according to the Canton-based coffee chain.

Ticket giveaways will take place at the following Dunkin’ locations:

9 to 10 a.m. — 8 Park Plaza in Boston and 118 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury

12 to 1 p.m. — 43 Torry St. in Brockton and 556 Dutton Street in Lowell

3 to 4 p.m. — Main Street in West Dennis and Nashua Street in Milford, New Hampshire

Fans who stop by the Patriots rally events will also have the opportunity to snap pictures with life-size cutouts of Kyle Van Noy and Devin McCourty.

All DD Perks members can also score with an exclusive offer for a $2 medium hot or iced coffee every Tuesday now through Nov. 2.

