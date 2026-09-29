BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ meets L.L. Bean in a New England collab that has people lining up. Customers got sweaters for themselves and also sweaters for their coffees!

“You can’t get a more New England partnership than L.L. Bean and Dunkin’, I mean, c’mon!” Rachael Barry said.

People scooped up L.L. Bean sweaters and tote bags with Dunkin’ colors and logos.

But what some people really want are the mini tote bags and sweaters for their Dunks order.

“Carry my coffee!” Barry said. “It’s going to get cold; you can’t use your hands!”

“I bike, so I try to be in bright colors, so I figured that this is the perfect color to go biking,” Linda King said.

It’s more than just merch; it’s New England history coming together.

“We’re talking about over 150 years of New England roots coming together between the two brands,” Jason Sulham, L.L. Bean Manager of Public Affairs, said. “New England is the place for fall, so when you bring those two together, you get the ultimate fall blend.”

So people got their sweaters, their totes, and then, on their way out, a little coffee.

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