Dunkin’ launching free coffee Mondays, bringing back free doughnut Fridays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ lovers, rejoice! Throughout the month of August, you’ll be able to score free coffee and doughnuts.

The Canton-based coffee chain on Friday announced that it’s launching free coffee Mondays and bringing back free doughnut Fridays for DD Perks members.

Members can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any Dunkin’ food item on Aug. 3, Aug. 10, and Aug. 17.

On Aug. 7, Aug. 14, and Aug. 21, members can get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

Those who aren’t signed up for DD Perks can do so by clicking here.

