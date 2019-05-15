Dunkin’ now selling coffee-inspired nail polishes

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Looking to add some flavor to your look this summer? Dunkin’ is now selling coffee-inspired nail polishes!

The Canton-based coffee chain has rolled out limited-edition colors that are inspired by their signature lattes and Baskin-Robbins ice cream coffee flavors.

Add some flavor to your look 💅 NEW Limited-Edition Dunkin’ Nail Polishes are here, inspired by your favorite Signature Lattes + Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream flavored coffees! Available at select salons throughout the country. See where they're available here: https://t.co/HTT3sXL8JR pic.twitter.com/b35MadVG23 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 15, 2019

The polishes are available at select salons across the United States.

To see where you can grab a few shades, view the map below:

