Dunkin’ now selling coffee-inspired nail polishes

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Looking to add some flavor to your look this summer? Dunkin’ is now selling coffee-inspired nail polishes!
The Canton-based coffee chain has rolled out limited-edition colors that are inspired by their signature lattes and Baskin-Robbins ice cream coffee flavors.
The polishes are available at select salons across the United States.
To see where you can grab a few shades, view the map below:
