Dunkin’ taking stance against ‘double cupping’ in effort to reduce waste

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The days of insulating Dunkin’ iced coffees with foam cups will soon be a thing of the past.

The Canton-based coffee chain announced a new campaign on Friday aimed at taking a stance against the “double cupping” practice in an effort to reduce waste.

The regional campaign is being rolled out ahead of Dunkin’s goal of replacing foam cups with double-walled paper cups at all restaurants in New England by Dec. 1.

Dunkin’ says the campaign will advise customers that not all relationships – like that of iced beverages with the foam cup – are sustainable and that it’s finally time to “break up with the double cup.”

In a statement, Dunkin’ Chief Operating Officer Scott Murphy said, “As we look ahead to how our brand can continue to serve both people and the planet responsibly, we wanted to proactively address a big change that’s coming to New England: all foam cups will be phased out by Dec. 1. In this area, that means we will be ‘breaking up with the double cup.'”

Dunkin’ says it hopes customers will accept the transition to paper cups and understand that not all change is bad.

