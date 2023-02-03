DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury church is offering support to the community by providing a quiet space for the community to reflect and remember the three Clancy children, who were allegedly killed by their mother last month.

Anyone is invited to stop by Holy Family Church anytime from 9 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Lindsay Clancy, the mother charged in the death of her three children, is still in the hospital. Duxbury police say she is improving and has spoken with family.

Police say Clancy jumped out a window as they were responding to a 911 call about a suicide attempt at her home last month.

Family members say she was receiving treatment for mental health reasons.

When first responders got to the home, they found three young children with obvious signs of trauma. The children have all passed away.

Clancy’s husband has asked the public to forgive her.

