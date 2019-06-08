Duxbury firefighters extinguish brush fire

The Duxbury Fire Department used all three of its brush trucks to extinguish a large brush fire Saturday that left more than an acre of land scorched, officials said.

The department shared a photo on Twitter of firefighters wetting down the area of 500 Keene St.

Fire officials say crews will remain in the area for an “extensive amount of time” to keep the ground wet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

DXFD on scene using all three of our brush trucks at a 1+ acre brush fire in the area of 500 Keene St. The fire is knocked down. DXFD will be on scene an extensive amount of time wetting down. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/EhcB1G89pU — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) June 8, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)