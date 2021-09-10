DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury harbormaster crew came to the rescue of a person who found themselves stuck in waist-deep mud as the tide was coming in on Friday.

The harbormaster posted an image to Twitter of the crew helping the male, who was pulled onto a rescue skiff and returned to shore for a precautionary medical evaluation.

This morning Harbormaster crew was dispatched to a water rescue in the backriver. They located one male individual stuck in the mud & waste deep in water on an incoming tide. He was pulled into Harbormaster rescue skiff & returned to shore for precautionary medical evaluation. pic.twitter.com/AWUmxnMqjN — Duxbury Harbormaster (@Dux_HM) September 10, 2021

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)