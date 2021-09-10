DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury harbormaster crew came to the rescue of a person who found themselves stuck in waist-deep mud as the tide was coming in on Friday.
The harbormaster posted an image to Twitter of the crew helping the male, who was pulled onto a rescue skiff and returned to shore for a precautionary medical evaluation.
No additional information was immediately available.
