DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and staff at Duxbury High School got their hair cut for a cause on Monday, donating their hair to Locks for Love and raising money to help kids battling cancer.

For the third year, people were buzzing with excitement to take part in the selfless shave.

Those who cut off their hair said they were grateful to give what they could to help those in need.

Duxbury math teacher Jared Chivers learned his youhg daughter was battling a rare form of pediatric cancer, which is now in remission, spurring him to start the Buzz Off to raise money for One Mission, an organization that supports kids and their families facing cancer diagnoses.

Organizers said this year’s Buzz Off raised $20,000.

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