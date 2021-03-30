Duxbury HS cancels upcoming football game, holds workshops amid scandal

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury High School leaders say their student-athletes will not be hitting the gridiron again until they complete two sensitivity workshops.

The school’s head football coach, Dave Maimaron, was fired after an investigation revealed that varsity players used anti-Semitic language during a game against Plymouth North High School earlier this month, Superintendent John Antonucci announced Wednesday.

This coming Wednesday, the football players will begin the first of two mandatory “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion workshops” that will focus on the Holocaust. The second workshop will center on the role and the responsibilities of being an upstander.

“We feel that it is extremely important that this work begins in earnest before our teams compete again,” DHS Principal Jim Donovan and Athletic Director Thom Holdgate wrote in a letter to parents.

Whitman-Hanson was notified on Monday that the game was canceled and will be facing Rockland at the end of the week instead.

At a Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night, the board reaffirmed the town’s anti-discrimination proclamation and said they plan to work with local anti-hate organizations. They added that they recognized this is just a start.

“Unfortunately we cannot promise that these kinds of events will never happen again we recognize and we acknowledge the fact that there are problems like this in our community,” said a board member.

Antonucci declined to comment on the investigation, which is set to begin in the coming days, but said the school plans to lead the charge in learning from this.

“As damaging and upsetting as the last couple of weeks have I think moving forward we need to look at this as an opportunity to simply to do better as a community,” he said.

An outside investigator will be looking into the allegations.

