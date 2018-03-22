Duxbury man accused of inappropriate behavior while volunteering with Connecticut EMS

DUXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — A Duxbury man was arrested after police said he behaved inappropriately while volunteering with the Connecticut EMS.

Christopher Barlow allegedly took inappropriate pictures of patients riding in the ambulance. He is also accused of putting a hidden camera in the bathroom of the EMS building and stealing two guns from a co-worker.

Barlow was previously charged last year with impersonating a homeland security officer. He was also allegedly stockpiling guns, ammunition and explosives inside his home.

Barlow is due back in court next month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)