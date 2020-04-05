Duxbury man could face charges after allegedly spitting on produce in Kingston Stop and Shop

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury man was removed from a Kingston Stop & Shop and may face charges after he was coughing and spitting in the store Saturday, police said

Officers responding to reports of a disturbance in the store on Summer Street at noon were told the 65-year-old man was coughing and spitting on produce and was confrontational with staff and witnesses, police said. That escalated to a physical confrontation between the man and customers, according to police, and the man was trespassed from the store.

The man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and may face charges of assault and battery with a shod foot, assault and battery and destruction of property.

