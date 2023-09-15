DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children in January has been indicted on multiple charges, the Plymouth County DA announced.

A grand jury charged 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy with three counts each of murder and strangulation on Friday.

Clancy reportedly attempted suicide on Jan. 24 at her home at 47 Summer Street, and first responders found her three children in the basement with severe trauma.

Prosecutors said Clancy strangled her children with exercise bands while her husband was out picking up dinner. According to court documents, her husband found her injured outside on the ground after investigators said she jumped from a window.

The 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died of asphyxia, and the eight-month old boy died a few days later at the hospital of complication of asphyxia.

Clancy is currently held without bail and is being treated as a medical facility. She is scheduled to appear in Plymouth Superior Court at a later date.

