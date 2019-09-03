Duxbury woman wins $1M Mass. lotto prize on ticket bought in Pembroke

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman is the lastest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Supreme Millions” game.

Kelly Hanley chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and plans on using a portion of her winnings to buy a new car.

Hanley bought the winning ticket at Mobil Mart on Church Street in Pembroke.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

One $15 million prize and 16 other $1 million prizes are still unclaimed in the $30 instant game.

