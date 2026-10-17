BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Hyde Park early Saturday morning that left two female victims hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 114 Davison St. around 1:15 a.m. found two female victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

One was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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