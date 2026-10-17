BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Hyde Park early Saturday morning that left two female victims hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 114 Davison St. around 1:15 a.m. found two female victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

One was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox