BOSTON (WHDH) - Early voting officially begins Saturday for Boston’s preliminary municipal election.

Any voter registered in the city of Boston can take part in the early voting process, which will take place from September 4 through September 10.

The latest Emerson College/7News poll shows a tight race between three Boston City Councilors and acting Mayor Kim Janey. City Councilor Michelle Wu leads the field at 24%, followed by City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George at 18%, acting Mayor Kim Janey at 16%, and City Councilor Andrea Campbell at 14%. All other candidates are under 3%, and a quarter of likely voters (25%) are still undecided.

Since the last Emerson/7News poll in April, Wu has gained the most support, 8%, while Essaibi-George has gained 4%, Campbell has gained 3%, and Janey has gained 1%. The percentage of undecided voters has gone down 11 points, from 36% to 25%.

The Boston Mayoral poll was conducted August 23-24, 2021. The sample consisted of Boston likely voters, n=600, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.9 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by age, gender, education, race, party affiliation, 2017 vote, and region based on a 2021 turnout model.

Voters can find the polling location nearest them by checking the early voting map here.

