Eastern Maine under tropical storm warning caused by Dorian

EASTPORT, Maine (AP) — The eastern coast of Maine is under a tropical storm warning with the potential for wind gusts up to 45 mph, power outages, dangerous surf and beach erosion.

The National Weather Service said the warning caused by Hurricane Dorian passing offshore applied Saturday to areas east of Bar Harbor.

Meteorologist Donald Dumont of the National Weather Service in Caribou warned people to keep a safe distance from the rocky shore to avoid “sneaker waves” that might sweep them into the ocean.

Acadia National Park took the precaution of closing Sand Beach and Thunder Hole. Ten years earlier, a 7-year-old girl died and others were injured when a wave caused by Hurricane Bill swept over sightseers at Thunder Hole.

The effects of Dorian were expected subside by late evening in Maine.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)