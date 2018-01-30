ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A deputy fire chief in Massachusetts has been placed on leave after being charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend and threatening her with her own gun.

Easton Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Griffin is being held without bail after being arraigned in Attleboro Monday on charges including assault and battery.

Griffin’s former girlfriend says he came to her Attleboro home uninvited Friday night. She says he hit her, grabbed her gun and demanded to see her phone.

Griffin’s attorney tells the Sun Chronicle “there are two different stories.”

Easton Fire Chief Kevin Partridge says Griffin will be on leave until a review by the town and the department is complete.

