Easton family encourages random acts of kindness for World Down Syndrome Day

EASTON, Mass. (WHDH) — An Easton family is asking people to perform random acts of kindness in honor of their son for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.

Michelle Travainen’s son, Gus, has Down syndrome. Through her family’s Facebook page, people have shared their ideas on how to spread smiles.

“It’s overwhelming to look at the page and see all these incredible ideas and involvement from all over the country and the world, actually,” said Travainen.

Gus’ mission has gone viral and those who want to join in spreading kindness can visit his Facebook page here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)