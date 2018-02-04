Easy to break the budget with Patriots Super Bowl LII gear

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots fans are breaking the budget this season with their Super Bowl LII gear.

The Patriots Pro Shop at Patriot Place in Foxborough has some very expensive team gear. Fans at the store say they are used to having to pay a premium for the Pats gear, but this year’s Super Bowl LII jacket price tag is still turning some heads.

The Super Bowl LII Media Day Cape Jacket is going for $349.99.

Simple Patriots sweatshirts are being sold for more than $70 and winter hats for nearly $30.

7News spoke with some shoppers who said they simply expect high prices for Patriots gear at this point. One shopper said he would never pay these prices for Browns gear if he was a Cleveland fan, but for the Patriots, he always will.

