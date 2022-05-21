On the eve of a United Nations visit to the Xinjiang Province in Western China, two politicians with Massachusetts ties called on the nation to allow “unfettered and unsupervised” access to the human rights officials.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and current Utah Senator, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney called for the nation to allow United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet unimpeded access, the two said in a joint-statement. The senators expressed their concern that the local government would deny the UN access to some locations in attempt to hide evidence of potential human rights violations.

“It is vital that she have unfettered and unsupervised access to investigate crimes committed by the Chinese government against the Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities,” the senators said. She should document and publicize any attempts to limit or control her access.”

Bachelet’s visit comes after almost four years of negotiation with the Government of the People’s Republic of China to visit the region.

