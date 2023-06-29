Ed Sheeran is set to take the stage in Foxborough this weekend for The +–=÷× Tour, or The Mathematics Tour. 

And he won’t be alone.

His opener, singer Khalid, took some time off after getting in a car accident, but the pair are set to reunite at Gillette Stadium for this weekend’s shows on Friday and Saturday.

The parking lots will be open at 2 p.m. both days. Gates open at 4, and the shows start at 6.

