Edelman inducted into College of San Mateo Hall of Fame

(WHDH) — Patriots wide-receiver Julian Edelman was inducted into the College of San Mateo Hall of Fame.

Edelman played his first year of college football at the College of San Mateo before transferring to Kent State.

Edelman posted a picture to Instagram that read in part, “CSM was the beginning of my collegiate journey and the place that helped mold me into who I am today. Words can’t express how humbling today has been.”

