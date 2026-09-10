BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boys and Girls Club in Charlestown was a Happy Place when Jennifer Hudson came to visit!

The superstar singer and TV talk show host was moving, grooving, and taking questions from young fans last month!

“Do you ever get scared singing in front of people?” one girl asked.

“You know what?” Jennifer Hudson said. “I get scared in everything I do, but my passion is bigger than my fear, and I allow that to lead me.”

That passion was nurtured in a place just like this.

“I used to be a part of the Boys and Girls Club,” Hudson said.

From the Boys and Girls Club in Chicago to center stage in Charlestown, Hudson now gets to be the inspiration she once looked up to.

“I come from the place they come from, you know what I mean like, so i instantly gravitated to it,” Hudson said.

It’s easy to see why the kids gravitated to Hudson, who was in town to promote the fifth season of the Jennifer Hudson Show, which will premiere on 7 on Monday at 11 a.m.

The EGOT winner also spent time with aspiring music students, hugging, high-fiving, and encouraging each performer to keep honing their craft.

Members of the Boys and Girls Club lined up to make their own “Spirit Tunnel,” the special welcome that Hudson’s staff gives to celebrity guests on her show that’s become a viral sensation.

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